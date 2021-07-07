Historic rivals NC A&T, NCCU team up to battle COVID on campus

The campus with the most members vaccinated will be awarded a trophy and bragging rights at the Sept. 25 Aggie-Eagle football game.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two long-time rivals are putting aside their differences to fight a mutual enemy: COVID-19.

North Carolina A&T University and North Carolina Central University, two schools that have long competed against one another, are adding a new layer to the rivalry. From July 1 to Sept. 17, the schools have challenged each other to encourage faculty, staff and students to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The school with the most vaccinations in that time frame will be awarded a trophy at the Sept. 25 Aggie-Eagles football game.

The initiative is aimed at boosting vaccination rates at the universities as the Black demographic has lagged behind in-state vaccination rates since the vaccine became available, North Carolina health department studies show. Since May, more than 99% of new cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated, NCDHHS officials said.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is of utmost importance to us. We continue to educate our campus community about the vaccine, and were among the first constituent universities in the UNC System to establish a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the North Carolina A&T campus and surrounding community,” said A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr.