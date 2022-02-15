'Historical event' on the way to Winston-Salem at Wake Forest University

A news conference announcing the event coming to Truist Field at Wake Forest University will start at 9 a.m. Friday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University in collaboration with AEG Presents and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex plan to announce a historical event Friday.

A news conference announcing the event coming to Truist Field at Wake Forest University will start at 9 a.m.

The event will be in the Snead Club Room at Bridger Field House at 499 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem.

Wake Forest University President Dr. Susan R. Wente, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, AEG Presents Vice President – Carolinas Allen Corbett, Wake Forest University Executive Senior Associate AD Barry Faircloth, and Greensboro Coliseum Complex Deputy Director Scott Johnson are all listed as main speakers for the event.

