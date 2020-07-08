History returned back to North Carolina State Highway Patrol on 90th Anniversary

That piece of history was a Colt revolver that was issued to one of the original members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in 1929!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A piece of history is now back in the hands of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The gun was found in a field in Salisbury and returned after an engraving of NCSHP #10 was found on the butt of the revolver by the Salisbury Police Department.

According to a Facebook post, the gun was also sent to Colt to be authenticated and restored. The Office of the Colt Historian discovered that the gun was originally shipped to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Captain Chris D. Farmer on April 29, 1929. The revolver was number 10 of 39 which was chambered in .38/c with a 5-inch barrel, blue finish, and beige grips.