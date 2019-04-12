ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a hit-and-run in Alamance County.

Troopers said someone driving a Dodge Durango hit another driver Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. on Greensboro-Chapel Hill road and then left. Candy Poe Casey and others inside the other vehicle were taken to Chatham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Highway Patrol said the Dodge Durango is around a 2003 model and silver in color. The vehicle should have front-end damage with the bumper missing.

If you have any information call the Highway Patrol by dialing *HP (*47) or 911.

