High Point man arrested in deadly hit-and-run on Business 85

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Highway Patrol arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Business 85 in Guilford County on Tuesday.
The crash happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 3 near Riverdale Road. Troopers said Clifton Pratt, 49, of High Point, was driving a blue Honda Civic when he hit a pedestrian identified as John Edward Burt, Jr., 39, and took off. Burt died at the scene. His car was near the crash site, troopers said.
Pratt was charged with felony hit-and-run and received a $5,000 secured bond at the Guilford County Detention Center.
