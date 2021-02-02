x
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Greensboro

Police believe the vehicle is either a Ford or Dodge truck.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night. 

According to a report, Jonathan Emmanuel Smith, 26, was walking on Summit Avenue near Cody Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police said Smith was hit by a truck that didn't stop. Smith was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. 

Police said a witness described the suspect vehicle as a white truck leaving the scene north on Summit Avenue. Investigators believe debris from the truck is from a Ford or Dodge vehicle. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

