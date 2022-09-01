Road closed after hit-and-run on Edgemont Rd. near Highway 421

Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigation a hit and run with injuries in Greensboro Thursday evening, according to a press release.

It happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 421 in near Edgemont Road.

Officers are asking drivers to use caution in the area as the road is down to one lane.

This investigation is ongoing and police are working to clear the scene.

