GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for a man suspected of hitting a person at a gas station and leaving the scene.

Police say it happened at the Shell Gas Station on West Gate City Blvd on Saturday morning around 2:19 a.m.

Police say the driver was caught on surveillance footage wearing a black North Face jacket and a chain with a big medallion. They say the vehicle is a red Honda Civic with a flat black hood and an Instagram logo "K24" on the rear glass.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

