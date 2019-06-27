MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — A gas line was hit in Mcleansville Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple neighborhoods were affected including the Grove Stone neighborhood and Birch Creek neighborhood.

According to Jennifer Sharp with Piedmont Natural Gas (PNG), an excavator not associated with PNG hit the gas line around 12:00 p.m. and the gas needed to be shut off.

Sharp says the incident affected 450 homes and the gas line repair was completed around 8:30 p.m.

As of 9:53 p.m., PNG crews are still on the scene going door to door to let those affected know their gas is back on.

They are also checking pilot lights if needed.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users