HMSHost at PTI Airport to layoff 42 workers

According to a North Carolina WARN report the layoffs will take effect on October 15, 2020.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — HMSHost which operates out of PTI Airport in Greensboro will layoff 42 workers.

According to a North Carolina WARN report the layoffs will take effect on October 15, 2020.

HMSHost operates several restaurants in the airport. The company said it's been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HMSHost released the following statement:

HMSHost brings innovative dining to airports and motorways all over the U.S. With stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions, the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the travel restaurant industry in which HMSHost operates.

When travel initially collapsed, HMSHost furloughed many corporate and front-line associates. For several months, we continued providing our associates with benefits, and allowed them to use all available paid time off, including vacation, as well as sick and flex time which would not otherwise have been available if they had been laid-off. We had anticipated being able to return our associates to work as business returned. However, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases nationally has stalled passenger traffic, and there is no short-term end in sight to the economic crisis.