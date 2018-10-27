The 35th Lexington BBQ Festival has begun! The food, games and festivities mean it's time to pig out!

12: 35 pm - Our very own Tanya Rivera is having a mighty good time at the BBQ Festival!

Here's a look at what we're seeing in downtown Lexington:

PHOTOS | The 35th Lexington Barbecue Festival
Things starting to pick up at the Barbecue Festival.
WFMY News 2 reporters Adaure Achumba and Jessica Winters show off their skills.
WFMY News 2 Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley at the Lexington Barbecue Festival.
Tim Buckley and friends at the WFMY News 2 tent.
Be sure to stop by the WFMY News 2 tent at the Lexington Barbecue Festival near the intersection of Center and Main Streets.
Fine Swine Wine from Childress Vineyards at the Lexington Barbecue Festival!
Volunteers get ready for the Barbecue Festival in Lexington.
The barbecue tent, where the magic happens!

