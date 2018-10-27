The 35th Lexington BBQ Festival has begun! The food, games and festivities mean it's time to pig out!

12: 35 pm - Our very own Tanya Rivera is having a mighty good time at the BBQ Festival!

Here's a look at what we're seeing in downtown Lexington:

PHOTOS | The 35th Lexington Barbecue Festival

