LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) – The 35th annual Barbecue Festival in Uptown Lexington is right around the corner!

We’re ready to give you reasons to go “hawg wild” ahead of one of the country’s most popular food festivals in the Barbecue Capital of the World.

Festival organizers held the 2018 Barbecue Festival Preview Luncheon in Barbecue Alley, the heart of the Barbecue Festival for the last 35 years.

So, what can you expect besides delighting in the most legendary barbecue?

WHEN IS THE BBQ FESTIVAL

Saturday October 27, 2018 in Lexington, NC

Free Admission: Exhibits open at 8:30am

Opening Ceremony at the Grandstand Stage on the Square at 9:00am

Barbecue Tents open at 10:00am

Festival closes at 6:00pm

Festival Finale Concert and Fireworks- 6:00pm-9:00pm located on East 3rd Avenue at the Breeden Amphitheater

PIG TALE CREATIVE WRITING CONTEST

Throughout the first few weeks ahead of it, the Barbecue Festival will host the Pepsi “Pig Tale” Creative Writing Contest for a chance to win a one-year supply of Pepsi products. The contests began September 18 and will continue through October 19.

TOUR DE PIG

On Saturday, October 13, things get a little racy with the 27th Annual Tour de Pig starting from the campus of Davidson Community College and running through some of Davidson’s County’s most scenic spots.

PIG SAND SCULPTURE

You’ll get to see some sand over 200 miles away from the coast on Main Street, where the 19th Annual Pig Sand Sculpture will begin taking its shape on Saturday, October 20th, which begins the 8-day countdown to festival day.

BBQ FESTIVAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

That same day, your fairway to hog heaven will be the Lexington Golf Club where the Lexington Men’s Golf Association will host the Barbecue Festival Golf Tournament, which continues Sunday, October 21.

PRE-PIG SHINDIG

You know it’s ON when Childress Vineyards hosts the Pre-Pig Shindig as pit masters get the fire going for the Barbecue Festival. Enjoy some live music, food, and, of course, sipping on some of the 14th edition Fine Swine Wine. Find out more details about the Pre-pig Shindig

MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

This year’s music line-up was announced by Q104.1 and includes some of today’s favorite new country stars like Danielle Bradbury, Maddie & Tae, Tyler Rich and dozens more.

PIT MASTERS AT FESTIVAL

Local restaurant owners and pit masters participating in this year’s Barbecue Festival include Barbecue Center, Speedy’s Barbecue, Smokey Joe’s Barbecue Inc and Stamey’s Barbecue Family Restaurant.

BBQ WALL OF FAME

The 2018 Barbecue Wall Of Fame inductees included a few of those restaurants’ founders, like Joe Cope, Jimmy Harvey, and John, Paul Chuck and Jimmy Stogner, known as the Stogner Brothers.

Barbecue Wall of Fame in Barbecue Alley, Lexington

SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS

Wine Garden

Fine Swine Wine

BBQ Carnival

Sand Sculpture

Arts & Crafts

BMX Stunt Show

Antique Car Show

Corvette Club

Hogway Speedway

Lumber Jack Sports Show

Climbing Wall

Jump Trampoline

TRAVELING BY TRAIN

Festival organizer, Stephanie Saintsing, said over 300 people traveled through Amtrak train to the 2017 Barbecue Festival and organizers expect to exceed that number this year now that there will be a total of 8 train lines that include the festival as a destination.

Tickets on sale NOW...visit Amtrak or NCByTrain to purchase your tickets for the one-day special stop in Lexington, NC!

TAKE THE SHUTTLE

The shuttle will run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. the cost is $2 for adults and free for children 12 and under at the Lexington Walmart Supercenter (160 Lowes Blvd Lexington NC, Exit 91 off I-85). The other shuttle is from Childress Vineyards (1000 Childress Vineyards Road) and the cost is $3 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Park at Childress Vineyards and be shuttled to the festival on a turn of the century trolley! Handicap accessible transportation is available at all locations. Both shuttles will be dropped off at 5th Avenue and South Main Street.

FESTIVAL PARKING

Parking for the Barbecue Festival is located throughout Uptown Lexington in private parking lots. Parking lots are operated by community groups with most charging a daily fee to park. Vehicles parked illegally WILL be towed.

FESTIVAL MAP

Make sure you know where to go even before you get to the BBQ Festival. Check out the map to help you get around.

WHAT'S NOT ALLOWED AT THE FESTIVAL?

NO animals/pets, NO coolers, NO bicycles/skateboards/scooters/or roller blades, NO radios or amplification, NO distribution of literature or solicitation, ALL bags and persons subject to search.

WHERE ARE RESTROOMS?

The portable restrooms are located at West 2nd Street beside the Police Department, Stage 3 area on West 3rd Street, the square behind the Historic Court House, West 3rd Avenue behind the Pig Themed Sand Sculpture, and East 3rd Avenue near Stage 4.

WHERE CAN I EAT BBQ?

World Famous Lexington Style Barbecue will be served in 3 locations at the festival. The barbecue tents are located at West Center Street, North Main Street, and South Main and 3rd Avenue.

BBQ FESTIVAL HISTORY

Take a trip back in time and learn about Lexington BBQ and how the festival got started!

BLOOD DONATIONS

Looking to do some service before ‘queing it up? Donate blood at the Barbecue Festival Blood Drive hosted by the Red Cross, this year in honor of late former Lexington mayor Richard Thomas.

There’s obviously something for everyone at the 2018 Barbecue Festival, so be sure to add it to your calendar. WFMY News 2 will be there, too!

