Kitchen fire at Holiday Inn in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro fire crews are ventilating a Holiday Inn after the kitchen caught fire.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning at the hotel on Burnt Poplar Road near the airport.

Crews on scene tell us it took just a matter of minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was hurt.

Crews are still determining what caused the fire.

This investigation is ongoing.

