Holiday Market, Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic canceled for 2020

If you love Christmas, then put on your best Grinch face for this because we have “fa la la” sadness to report.

The Holiday Market and the Craftsmen’s Classics are canceled for 2020. Both events are always highly anticipated and are held each year at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Special Events Center and are sponsored by WFMY News 2.

The Holiday Market was scheduled to be held this year from Nov. 6 – 8 and the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival was scheduled for Nov. 27 – 29.

Gilmore Shows said the events were canceled out of an abundance of caution and concern for public health and safety due to the pandemic.

It would have marked the 32nd year for the Holiday Market and the 48th for the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival

“Now with events in three states each year, the Greensboro Christmas Classic is considered the “Granddaddy” of all Gilmore Shows events. Featuring hundreds of artists and craftsmen from more than 20 states, the Thanksgiving weekend festival has been a tradition in the Greensboro community for many families, spanning generations,” Gilmore shows said.

However, there is good news! Gilmore Shows also announced, the Holiday Market and the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will return for 2021.

Here are the dates for 2021!

Holiday Market - 2021 – November 5, 6 & 7