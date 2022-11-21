Planning for the holidays with family

Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb, shares best practices when it comes to holiday planning with family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Thanksgiving wraps up, many families start planning for Christmas when the family is all together. We know the year has been hard for many people because of the unstable economy, inflation, and job losses.

With Christmas comes expenses for gifts, travel, and holiday meals. We have suggestions if you're looking for suggestions on how to talk to your family about holiday plans.

It can be difficult for some people to tell their families about their concerns, particularly about money and the holidays. Money can be a thorny subject because there can be a lot of judgment around it.

People argue about money. People can judge you based on how you spend your money and point out that if you have money to buy this thing, you should have money to buy that thing.

When you talk about where you’ll be and how long you’ll be visiting for the holidays, some people may feel short-changed, and feelings can get hurt.

Before you talk to your family, consider how you want to spend your holiday given your circumstances. How do you want to split time between your families if you're in a relationship?

If your parents are divorced, how do you want to spend the time? If you’re tight on money, what can you afford for gifts? Would drawing names be a good option for you? If you can’t afford gifts, then what might you do instead?

You can bake something or write things you love about the person and put it in a jar for them to read.

When it comes to talking to your family, it doesn’t have to be a big production like gathering everyone in the room.

You might want to talk to the family coordinating Christmas and find out the current plan. This information will help you decide if anything doesn’t work for you and have suggestions.

