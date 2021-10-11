Holly Hill Mall reopens after evacuation due to a gas leak

The Burlington Fire Department said firefighters discovered an active gas leak outside the new Publix grocery store that’s under construction.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Holly Hill Mall in Burlington was evacuated Monday around noon due to a reported gas leak.

The Burlington Fire Department said firefighters discovered an active gas leak outside the new Publix grocery store that’s under construction. Fire crews said a construction contractor hit a 2’’ natural gas line. Firefighters immediately began to evacuate the mall due to the leak.

Fire, police, and Piedmont Natural Gas crews responded to the gas leak. Piedmont Natural Gas crews spent several hours in an effort to locate the valve to secure the leak.

Businesses in and around the mall were able to reopen after a few hours.