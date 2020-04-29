WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local high school assistant principal died in a car crash Tuesday, Winston-Salem police report.

Officials said a vehicle crossed the center line on the 3900 block of Liberty Street and hit the car Holly Hinson was riding in. Police said they don't know why they crossed the center line.

Hinson died on the scene, WSPD officials said.

John Burke, Vice-Chairperson on the Lexington City Schools Board of Education and Darrick Horton, the Chairman of the Board both confirmed Holly Hinson is the assistant principal at Lexington Senior High School.

Dr. Anitra Wells, the Lexington City Schools Superintendent, released the following statement:

"[Holly Hinson] was truly an asset to LCS. She was a dedicated Yellow Jacket and gave everything she had to the students of Lexington Senior High. She will forever be remembered for her infectious smile and her commitment to educating students. She will truly be missed."

Hinson was riding the passenger seat of Lisa Hathaway's Honda, officials said. Hathaway and the driver of the Jeep were taken to a nearby hospital and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. No further information is available at this time, officials said.

The road along the 3900 block of Liberty Street is now open, according to officials.

A memorial for Holly Hinson outside Lexington Senior High School Tuesday evening.

