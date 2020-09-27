Holmes Middle School in Rockingham County temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Based on a Facebook post to Rockingham County Schools from Nicole Lancaster, principle of the middle school, the school will be closed from September 28-October 11.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Based on a Facebook post from Rockingham County Schools from Nicole Lancaster, principle of Holmes Middle School, the school will close from September 28-October 11 due to over five confirmed and/or presumptive cases of COVID-19.

"Based on our district plan, if we have five presumptive and/or confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are related in a cluster, this would require a school closure. This notice is for the entire school. We have consulted with the health department closely and they have advised us to close all of Holmes Middle School School," Lancaster said.

Lancaster said the school has followed all safety protocols recommended by the health department and cannot release the individual names of those affected due to confidentiality protocols.

"If any staff member or student was directly exposed, they have already been notified and asked to quarantine in addition to all people in their household. If you have not received an additional phone call from me saying you were directly exposed, you do not need to get a COVID-19 test," said Lancaster.

In-person learning at the school is scheduled to resume on October 12 but for now, all learning will continue to take place through virtual/remote learning during the in-person learning closure.