Holocaust monument coming to downtown Greensboro

The statue will honor the lives lost during the Holocaust.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro City Council approved a plan Tuesday night to bring a special monument to LeBauer Park.

The statue will honor the lives lost during the Holocaust. It will depict five women killed at a prison in Latvia. It will also be cast in bronze. The artist lives in Greensboro. The monument will stand in LeBauer Park in the Carolyn's Garden area. It will cost $500,000 to create, install and maintain.

The monument is called, "She Wouldn't Take Off Her Boots." It will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The monument will also be North Carolina's first Women’s Holocaust Monument.