MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Let’s just say, Kevin Moore speaks fluent catfish at least that’s when he has bait, a line, and a boat!

Moore is becoming known around these parts as the “Fish Whisperer” after reeling in two massive catfish within just days apart.

RELATED: Gone Catfishin’! NC Man Reels In Massive Catfish On Lake Tillery

You could say Moore has had an exceptional week on the lake.

Just days ago, he caught a massive catfish he guessed weighed between 80-100 pounds.

Kevin Moore caught a massive catfish while fishing on Lake Tillery in Montgomery Co. Courtesy: Karen Saunders

Karen Saunders

Then another whopper on the line! And yes, we do mean a whopper of a fish.

Kevin Moore catches another huge catfish!

Kevin Moore

Moore loves to fish on Lake Tillery in Montgomery County. He’s got his favorite fishing spot and yes, it’s a secret. But he will share this, he uses Cut Shad bait and a jug with a line to reel in the catfish.

We think with the luck he’s having that it’s time to get a few lottery tickets!