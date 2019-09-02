MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Let’s just say, Kevin Moore speaks fluent catfish at least that’s when he has bait, a line, and a boat!

Moore is becoming known around these parts as the “Fish Whisperer” after reeling in two massive catfish within just days apart.

You could say Moore has had an exceptional week on the lake.

Just days ago, he caught a massive catfish he guessed weighed between 80-100 pounds. 

Kevin Moore caught a massive catfish while fishing on Lake Tillery in Montgomery Co. Courtesy: Karen Saunders
Then another whopper on the line! And yes, we do mean a whopper of a fish.

Moore loves to fish on Lake Tillery in Montgomery County. He’s got his favorite fishing spot and yes, it’s a secret. But he will share this, he uses Cut Shad bait and a jug with a line to reel in the catfish.

We think with the luck he’s having that it’s time to get a few lottery tickets!