Homeless displaced after fire at Winston-Salem Rescue Mission

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire has displaced the homeless at the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.
Winston-Salem Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo said the fire started at the rescue mission Tuesday night on Oak Street. They said 65 homeless are now staying at a church on Peters Creek Parkway. They were displaced because the water had to be shut off at the building following the fire.
Fire crews said the fire was caused by a faulty bathroom exhaust fan. Damages are estimated at $20,000. No one was injured as a result of the fire.