Lexington police find man shot to death inside car

Officers found the man inside a disabled car around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are searching for whoever shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Swing Dairy Road and West Center Street Extension around 4:30 a.m.

They found a disabled car and a man inside who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection is closed while the investigation continues and officers work to identify the victim.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Lexington Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

