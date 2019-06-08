SWEPSONVILLE, N.C. — Honda will invest $46.4 million to expand its power equipment plant in Swepsonville.

A release from Honda sent Tuesday says the investment will strengthen Honda's production technologies and includes a production line for the new Honda GCV general-purpose engine and a 135,000 square-foot expansion for parts storage. The plant will have the capacity to produce two million general-purpose engines per year.

Honda also announced the production of a new HRN lawnmower and a new GCV engine, designed for premium, residential power equipment applications.

