GREENSBORO, N.C. — HondaJet Elite production in Greensboro will temporarily suspend production due to a decline in market demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Honda Aircraft Company said it will suspend production for ten days beginning March 30, with plans to resume production on April 14.

The company said it will continue to evaluate conditions and make adjustments as needed during the pandemic. The company said it will also continue a deep clean of its production facilities and common areas to protect workers.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

