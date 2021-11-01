Honeywell showcases new HQ in Uptown Charlotte

The company started hosting employees early in November.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An exciting era continues for Honeywell in Charlotte.

The company announced back in 2018 it would relocate Honeywell's global corporate headquarters to the Queen City.

Company stakeholders, along with state and local leaders, will be able to see the final product on Wednesday, Dec. 1, with a special grand opening ceremony for the HQ, located on South Mint Street in Uptown.

A spokesperson for the company said Honeywell has been adding on to the skyline while welcoming in employees since the early part of November.

Our New Headquarters by the Numbers There's a new addition to the Charlotte skyline! Get a look at this new HQ: https://hwll.co/7hw5qn Posted by Honeywell on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

According to the company's website, the new office houses corporate team members, including human resources, IT, marketing and legal. It also houses employees from the Safety and Productivity Solutions business.

During 2018's announcement, officials said the company’s move will bring more than $248 million in investment by the end of 2023 to Charlotte.

The Fortune 100 company broke ground at the Legacy Union location back in 2019.

WCNC Charlotte will be in attendance for Wednesday's event and will provide updates as they become available.

