Commissioner Coleman's funeral service will be live-streamed on Greensboro's NAACP Youtube channel as 200 invited guests will be in-person on Thursday, Feb. 3.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County released Commissioner Carolyn Coleman’s funeral arrangements on Monday evening.

County officials said Commissioner Coleman’s service honoring her life starts at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Greensboro.

People who would like to attend a public viewing can visit New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday, Feb. 2 from, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The church doors will be open for a second viewing for family members and guests at noon on Thursday before the services.

Officials stated that due to COVID-19 pre-cautions, the church service has a limit of 200 in-person invited guests. All guests must be masked and will be required to be fully vaccinated including, a COVID-19 booster, and will need to show their vaccination card.

The service will be live-streamed on the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church YouTube channel, Facebook, and the Greensboro NAACP Facebook page.

Commissioner Coleman died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Coleman’s life will be celebrated as a public servant and remembered as a loving parent, grandparent, community leader, civil rights activist, champion for equality, politician, and friend.

Coleman’s burial plot ceremony will take place in Savannah, Georgia.

In place of flowers, the family is requesting donations made to:

Greensboro Alumnae Delta Cultural Enrichment Center, Inc.

P.O. Box 3444 Greensboro, NC 27402

In support of the Carolyn Coleman Scholarship Fund