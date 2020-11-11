Thank you for your service: veteran healthcare workers in the Triad on the frontline of COVID-19 battle

More than 450 staff members in Novant Health have military status. Forsyth Medical Center works to employ and honor veterans year round.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's Veterans Day--a time to honor the men and women who've protected our country and our freedom.

Some of those veterans have a different battle on their hands. They're now healthcare heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Forsyth Medical Center's President and CEO, Chad Setliff, is one of the more than 450 Novant Health team members with military status.

He said the military prepared them to face any challenge, even a pandemic.

"When we put the uniform on, it didn't matter where we came from, our socioeconomic background," Chad Setliff said, "What mattered was what our mission was."

The uniform and the mission are different for military veterans now serving at Novant Health. Setliff said they work in all parts of the hospital, whether volunteering, nursing or managing hospital supplies.

Setliff is a U.S. Army veteran and United States Military Academy at West Point Graduate. He said recognizing veteran and active duty military healthcare workers is more important than ever as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's a lot more stress, there's a lot more unpredictability, there's a lot more uncertainty that not only our team members bring to work every single day but also our community members," Setliff said.

Setliff said about one in 10 patients at Novant Health are veterans as well.

The coronavirus changed the way we celebrated Veterans Day Wednesday and rainy weather complicated things too.

But Setliff said there's more to be done to help veterans year round.

Novant Health received the 2019 Liberty Award for its record of hiring vets and its Veterans Business Resource Group program. The award is presented by American Heroes for NC to a veteran-friendly company that greatly impacted the community with a history of at least 20 years in business.

Setliff works very closely with the Veterans Business Resource Group which has three main goals

Recruit and retain veteran talent to work for Novant Health

Shape internal corporate policies on issues like leave policy for deployed healthcare workers

Working with veteran patients and partnering with veteran owned businesses and community organizations.

"Veterans bring teamwork, they bring loyalty, they bring a sense of discipline that will allow any employer regardless of industry to be successful," Setliff said.