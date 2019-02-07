GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grab a fishing rod and your tackle box, because Free Fishing Day is almost here!
On July 4, anyone regardless of their age can fish for free in all public waters in North Carolina. This also includes coastal waters. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said you do not need a fishing license or additional trout fishing privilege.
Although no fishing license is required, all other fishing regulations do apply such as length and daily possession limits as well as bait and tackle restrictions. Free Fishing Day always falls on July 4.
On all other days of the year, a fishing license is not required for anglers 15 years and younger, but anyone age 16 and older must have a fishing license to fish in any public water in North Carolina, including coastal waters.
