GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grab a fishing rod and your tackle box, because Free Fishing Day is almost here!

On July 4, anyone regardless of their age can fish for free in all public waters in North Carolina. This also includes coastal waters. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said you do not need a fishing license or additional trout fishing privilege.

RELATED: Blast Off! Where To See Fireworks In The Triad For 'Fourth Of July'

Although no fishing license is required, all other fishing regulations do apply such as length and daily possession limits as well as bait and tackle restrictions. Free Fishing Day always falls on July 4.

Related: BEST FISHING HOLES| Your Guide To Fishing In The Piedmont Triad

On all other days of the year, a fishing license is not required for anglers 15 years and younger, but anyone age 16 and older must have a fishing license to fish in any public water in North Carolina, including coastal waters.

Related: 7 Pier Fishing Destinations In The Outer Banks

Related: 3 Best Surf Fishing Spots In The Outer Banks

Related: What You'll Reel In | Types Of Fish You'll Catch In The Outer Banks

FISH GUIDE | Types Of Fish You'll Hook In The Outer Banks Yellowfin tuna are available off the Outer Banks all year long. It really heats up in mid to late spring. Yellowfin range in size from 15-75 pounds. Courtesy: NOAA King Mackerel can be caught throughout the year, but fishing for these good-sized species, between 20-40 lbs. is at its best in the fall. Courtesy: NOAA Hatteras Island is known as the Blue Marlin Capital of the World according to the Outer Banks visitor guide! A number of record-breaking blue marlins have been reeled in over the past years. Courtesy: NOAA Also known as Wreck Donkeys, or Reef Donkeys, the Amberjack can be found scuttling around wrecks or structures. Amberjack can put up a good fight, and are known to break many lines. Courtesy: NOAA Cobia can be caught in the summer months, and at 30 - 60 lbs., these fish put up a fight! Courtesy: NOAA Bluefish or Blues are most caught off the beach and piers. They are smaller silver fish and range from a few short inches to a foot or more. Courtesy: NOAA Flounder and croaker are caught during the spring, summer, and fall months, and are both bottom feeders that can be reeled in from the beach or pier. The fish also provide a good meal. Courtesy: NOAA Striped bass can also be caught in the fall and winter months with heaviest numbers in November and December. They make for an excellent meal. Courtesy: NOAA Spanish mackerels can be caught from late May to early September and keepers can range from 12" or more. They're especially tasty! Courtesy: NOAA

RESOURCES

NC FISHING LICENSES & REGULATIONS

NC FISHING AREAS MAP

NC FISHING ACCESS GUIDE SEARCH

NC FISHING ATTRACTOR MAP

NC STREAMS CONDITION LIST

NC FISH WHAT TO CATCH LIST

NC FISHING LAWS & REGULATIONS

Piedmont Region Fishing Guide

RELATED: Holy Catfish! The ‘Fish Whisperer’ Reels In 2 Massive Catfish Just Days Apart

RELATED: Gone Catfishin’! NC Man Reels In Massive Catfish On Lake Tillery

RELATED: HOLY FISH! Tennessee Woman Reels in Monster 88-Pound Catfish