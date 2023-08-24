Hooters sued by EEOC for discrimination

The EEOC sued the Greensboro Hooters, alleging the restaurant discriminated against Black waitresses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro restaurant is facing a federal lawsuit after claims of discrimination Thursday.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a lawsuit against Hooters of America, LLC, a Georgia-based company, stating the company violated federal law when it did not rehire employees laid off during COVID because they were Black or had dark skin tones.

The EEOC said the Greensboro Hooters laid off around 43 employees in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and when the company began calling "Hooter Girls" to return to work, they called back mostly those who were white or had lighter skin tones.

According to the lawsuit, out of the 13 "Hooter Girls" called to return to the restaurant, 12 were white or had lighter skin tones - a shift that the EEOC said changed the racial composition of the workforce.

Before the layoffs, 51% of the "Hooter Girls" were Black or had dark skin tones and after May 2020 only 8% of the "Hooter Girls" were Black and had dark skin tones, said the EEOC.

"Hooter Girls" with darker skin tones experienced racial hostility and observed preferential treatment of white employees while employed at the restaurant, according to the complaint.

The EEOC said this conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects individuals from workplace discrimination and harassment.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina after attempting to reach a settlement.

“When recalling employees from a layoff, it is critical that employers examine their selection criteria to ensure they are objectively verifiable and free from racial bias,” said Melinda C. Dugas, regional attorney for the EEOC's Charlotte District.

“Federal law protects employees from race-based decision-making in the terms of employment, including in layoff, recall, and hiring decisions,” she said.

“Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 also prohibits employment decisions based on color, including discrimination based on the lightness or darkness of a person’s skin shade or tone,” said Charlotte District Director Betsy Rader.

The EEOC’s Charlotte District is charged with enforcing federal employment anti-discrimination laws in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to Hooters for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

