Hope Mills man facing drug charges after traffic stop

A Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over a 35-year-old man on Highway 64 at Eastern Randolph Road.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Hope Mills man is facing drug charges in Randolph County.

Brandon Locklear, 35, was arrested Thursday.

A Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over Locklear on Highway 64 at Eastern Randolph Road.

After a search of the car, marijuana and paraphernalia were found.

Locklear was charged with felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His bond is set at $1,000.

