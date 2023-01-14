Hope Mills man facing drug charges after traffic stop

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Hope Mills man is facing drug charges in Randolph County.
Brandon Locklear, 35, was arrested Thursday.
A Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over Locklear on Highway 64 at Eastern Randolph Road.
After a search of the car, marijuana and paraphernalia were found.
Locklear was charged with felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His bond is set at $1,000.
