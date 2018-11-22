WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - Hops Burger Bar is opening a Winston-Salem location in the spring.

Hops co-owner Dave Essa confirms Hops will open at 901 Reynolda Road in a space currently occupied by Carmine's 901 Grill. This will be the fourth location for Hops, nationally-known for their gourmet hamburgers. There are two in Greensboro and one in Chapel Hill. The Winston-Salem location figures to be around 3,000 square feet and seat roughly 90 guests.

