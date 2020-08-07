Hops Burger Bar closes temporarily after two employees test positive for COVID-19

Hops Burger Bar said on Facebook that two employees at the Lawndale Drive location got the virus. The restaurant said it will close this location as well as others in order to clean and sanitize and make sure all employees get tested for COVID-19.

"We will be temporarily closing all of our locations. We have recently learned that two of our employees at our Lawndale location have tested positive for COVID-19. This will allow us time to have all of our employees tested and to perform a thorough cleaning. We feel this is the best decision at this time to ensure safety of our customers, staff, and our community. Thank you for your support, understanding, and patience."