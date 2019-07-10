WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Burger lovers, get ready!

Hops is finally opening up in Winston-Salem. The owner tells WFMY News 2 that Thursday is the big day.

The restaurant will be at 901 Reynolda Road, the site of the old Quality Oil Company. The restaurant will have the same menu and specials as the other Hops locations. It will also have ample parking.

WFMY News 2

"It's a very unique building. we're so fortunate to be in a building of that historic significance, we're just thrilled to death about it," said co-owner David Essa.

WFMY News 2

Hops Burger Bar is the brain child of David Essa and Chris Martin. They opened their first Hops in 2013 on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. In 2015, the restaurant got national attention after it was voted America's Best Burger Restaurant by Tripadvisor.

David and Chris say the recipe for success is simple.

Creative burgers, a great staff, quality ingredients and tasty recipes.

"We want them to leave with a great smile on their face saying that they had the best burger they could've possibly had."





