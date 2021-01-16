First time for everything | 1,700-pound horse rescued from swimming pool in Archdale by firefighters

Battalion Chief Joey Layne told us this was the very first call he’s ever received to help rescue a horse trapped in a swimming pool.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A 1,700-pound Quarter horse named Gabe is now safe and sound following a recuse from a swimming pool in Archalde Friday!

According to Battalion Chief Joey Layne, with Guil-Rand Fire Department, witnesses said the horse broke through the gate at the front of a barn and ran toward the pool. The pool was covered but the horse didn’t see it and fell in.

Chief Layne said that when they arrived on the scene, Gabe was lying on his side in the pool, shaking from the cold, and exhausted.

The Guil-Rand Fire Department called Ash-Rand Rescue for help and had rescue personnel help hold Gabe’s head above the water until they figured out a plan.

Layne said they first tried to get Gabe to walk up the steps out of the pool, but on his first attempt, he slipped and he refused to try again. That's when one of the equestrians on the scene suggested they use a fire hose to wrap around Gabe’s haunches. They did, and by doing so they were able to pull Gabe up the steps and out to safety.

Following the rescue, Gabe suffered some minor cuts and scrapes. He was extremely cold, so the owners and other staff got him to his stall and wrapped him in blankets. Chief Layne said at last check Gabe was recovering well!