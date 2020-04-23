LEXINGTON, N.C. — Hospice of Davidson County is shining a light in what feels like a dark, uncertain time.

Normally reserved for the holiday season, the care facility has lit its luminary display -- to honor its staff during this challenging time.

Seventy lights now line the front of the Hinkle Hospice House, representing the number of employees serving those with life-threatening illnesses.

“For years our annual luminary event has offered a way for the families served by Hospice of Davidson County and the community-at-large to acknowledge their loss and honor loved ones,” said Hospice of Davidson County CEO Laura Owen.

“The luminaries serve as a visible symbol of hope, love, courage, and remembrance. Those are all the expressions we want to convey to our staff who are caring for the most fragile individuals in our community who are facing end-of-life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the pandemic, Hospice of Davidson County will continue to display a luminary for each of our dedicated staff members,” Owen added.

Luminaries at Hospice of Davidson County

Hospice of Davidson County

