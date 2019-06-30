A hot and generally dry weather pattern will be with us over the next few days. High pressure at the surface and in the upper atmosphere will limit storm development. Under a partly sunny sky, highs will be in the lower 90’s through Monday. We may have some mid 90’s for high temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The late-day storm chance will only be 20% through Wednesday. By the 4th of July we will nudge it up to a 40% chance as the atmosphere gets a little more unstable. At this point, it doesn't look like we'll have a washout Thursday, but the rain will be more scattered in nature mainly during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, Thursday will be a hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s.

*This forecast for the 4th of July may change, so stay tuned as we continue to adjust the forecast as new data comes in over the next several days.*

As we go through the end of the week into the weekend, the heat will continue with rain chances in the 30-40% range. Here's a look at the 7 day forecast.

