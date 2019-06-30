A hot and generally dry weather pattern will be with us over the next few days. High pressure at the surface and in the upper atmosphere will limit storm development. Under a partly sunny sky, highs will be in the lower 90’s through Monday. We may have some mid 90’s for high temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Highs This Week
WFMY

The late-day storm chance will only be 20% through Wednesday. By the 4th of July we will nudge it up to a 40% chance as the atmosphere gets a little more unstable. At this point, it doesn't look like we'll have a washout Thursday, but the rain will be more scattered in nature mainly during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, Thursday will be a hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s. 

4th Of July Forecast
WFMY

WFMY News 2 Radar

*This forecast for the 4th of July may change, so stay tuned as we continue to adjust the forecast as new data comes in over the next several days.*

As we go through the end of the week into the weekend, the heat will continue with rain chances in the 30-40% range. Here's a look at the 7 day forecast.

7 Day Forecast
WFMY