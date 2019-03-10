ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Bailiffs say a woman left her three kids in a hot car while she was conducting business in the Rockingham County Courthouse.

They arrested and charged 31-year-old Tiffany Rae Nimmons on Tuesday October 1st.

Authorities say the car was running but by the time they got there it was about 92 degrees inside.

Nimmons is charged with three counts of misdemeanor child abuse. She was placed under a $5,00 secured bond.

RELATED: 'Miracle baby' born after six miscarriages dies after babysitter left her in hot car, parents say

RELATED: 'A horrific tragedy': 3-year-old dies after being left in car in San Antonio, Texas, police confirm

RELATED: Woman Arrested After Leaving Dog In Hot Car While Inside Rockingham County Courthouse