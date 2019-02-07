A Triad-based institution now will bring its world-famous treats to your door.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts recently launched online ordering with the option for delivery. The service includes 100 stores in 15 states, including several in North Carolina. The Winston-Salem based chain says they're still working on making the service available nationwide and they hope to have that done by the end of 2019.

Greensboro Krispy Kreme locations told WFMY News 2 they use third-party services like Door Dash and Uber Eats for drivers.

Online ordering menu includes dozens, brew boxes and bottled drinks. Delivery orders have to be at least $7.99 and delivery fees will vary by location.

Here's a list of Triad-area locations that will deliver:



Burlington - Huffman Mill Rd.

Clemmons - Lewisville Clemmons Rd.

Greensboro - Battleground Ave.

Greensboro - Gate City Blvd.

High Point - N Main St.

Winston-Salem - S Stratford Rd.

Winston-Salem - University Pkwy.

You can find out more at Krispy Kreme's website.

OTHER STORIES

A Taste of Summer: Krispy Kreme Drops Key Lime, Pineapple, and Strawberry Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is Reopening its High Point Store and They're Hiring

D'oh-Nuts! Officers Mourn Loss Of Krispy Kreme Truck

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users