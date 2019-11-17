WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say no one was injured during an armed robbery at a Winston-Salem business when one of the suspects fired a shot. The robbery happened Saturday night around 8:27, according to police.

Officers say two people came into the New Hot Spot on Old Hollow Rd. armed with a handgun and a shotgun. The two alleged robbers forced all patrons to the ground and demanded money.

During the robbery, police say one suspect fire a gun inside the business and kept a watch on customers while the other suspect took money from the office.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

