Tired of working from home? Hospitality industry says consider a hotel for your office

Hotels are working to expand the business of hospitality to a new kind of business traveler.

WASHINGTON — Hotels are seeing a drop in business with people traveling less during the pandemic. The industry is trying to attract customers to use their rooms in new ways, like as an office.

Hilton is one of several chains allowing customers to use rooms during the day. Guests can check in as early as 7am and leave eight hours later. Amenities include breakfast, lunch, WiFi, access to a gym, and even an afternoon cocktail.

Ann McGovern is taking advantage of the opportunity at a Hilton Hotel in New York City. She lives in the area, but goes to the Conrad New York Downtown in Manhattan to find peace and quiet to conduct Zoom calls. "Just the quiet, less distractions, less feeling like you have to do other things because you're at home and you’re trying to multitask. This just allows me to be able to focus, attend my meetings, be present for them," McGovern says.

The Hamilton Hotel in Washington, DC has a similar deal, offering customers a room to work in and a bit of relaxation at the same time. Mark Driscoll, the managing director of Hamilton Hotel says, "We'll do a shoeshine for you while you're there if you want to kick off your shoes, obviously free of charge."

Driscoll adds, "We want to think of everything, including, you know, there's a bed there, so you could take a nap if you are going between large business trips."