HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police surrounded a home on Arden Place while attempting to serve an armed man 'mental commitment' papers Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police were seen around a house on Arden Place near Woodside Avenue in High Point. Officers responded as a precaution after they learned a firearm was inside the home. Police talked to the man over the phone and say he refused to leave when asked.

Authorities were working to serve the man. After between two to three hours, officers were able to convince the man to leave the home without incident. No issues were reported in the communication between police and the man.

Police say the man will be getting a mental evaluation. No one was injured.

