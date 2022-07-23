House catches on fire in Winston-Salem on Whitewood Lane

The Winston-Salem Fire Department worked to put out a fire with large clouds of smoke pouring out of the home and massive flames.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A house caught on fire early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to officials.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department was called to 5050 Whitewood Lane around 7:21 a.m. In the video above, you can see huge clouds of smoke pouring out of the house and flames running throughout the home. Firefighters were able to successfully put out the fire.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details on what caused the fire.

