House Democrats unveil 3 bills to help ease pain at the pump

House Democrats have introduced multiple proposals aimed at sending direct payments to Americans to help cover high gas prices.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Americans continue to feel pain at the pump as gas prices remain high. The national daily average has been more than four dollars per gallon for two weeks now, but drivers could soon find relief.

House Democrats are proposing three bills aimed at sending direct payments to Americans to help cover high gas prices.

Dr. Scott Simkins is the Chair of the Economics Department at North Carolina A&T State University. He said the proposals follow similar guidelines to last year’s COVID-19 stimulus, with some differences.

“People are feeling the pain of these rapid and significant increases in gasoline prices, especially those who may be on a fixed income, low income,” Dr. Simkins said. “The bills that have been put forward by the Democrats in the House of Representatives are aimed at trying to reduce that pain for people. They are similar to the kinds of relief efforts that were put forward to deal with the COVID pandemic and to help ease the pain for people who may have lost jobs or out of jobs caring for children etc. during that period of time.”

Energy rebate checks to Americans similar to third Stimulus payment

One proposal would send energy rebate checks to Americans like the third stimulus payment. That includes $100 per month for individuals or $200 to couples, plus $100 for each dependent. This would be for each month the national gas price exceeds four dollars per gallon.

2 gas price credit proposals target big oil to pay for them

A second proposal does not use the national gas price average as a measuring stick but calls for households to receive a monthly advance tax credit similar to last year’s monthly child tax credit. This money would come from taxing oil companies. The size of the payments to Americans would be based on how much money is raised by that tax.

A third proposal also targets big oil companies. This bill calls for quarterly payments to Americans who meet the same income thresholds. Makers of the bill estimate that a $120 per barrel of oil would result in single filers getting $240 per year and joint filers receiving $360.