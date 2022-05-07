x
Lightning strike causes home to be engulfed in flames on Pheasant Lane in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of a house fire in progress.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews are battling a house engulfed in flames in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening. 

The Winston-Salem Fire Department is on the scene working to put out a fire on the 1300 block of Pheasant Lane. Fire officials tweeted a video of flames emerging from the rooftop as firefighters pull out a ladder, attacking the fire from above. 

Fire officials said a lightning strike is believed to be the cause of the fire. 

Fire officials confirmed that no one was hurt during the fire. 

