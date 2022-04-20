3 people run out of burning Greensboro home

The fire happened at a home on Markland Drive near Battleground Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on Markland Drive near Battleground Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

A WFMY News 2 staff member was near the area when he saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and called 911. He said three people ran out of the home.

Several fire crews are at the scene. The fire is now under control. Firefighters searched the home and didn't find anyone else inside.

Fire officials don't know the cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.