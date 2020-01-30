WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say Betty Drive has reopened following a house fire.

Winston-Salem Firefighters tweeted a video of them fighting the flames around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters got the flames under control later that night. There's no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

