House fire caused at least $40,000 worth of damage Friday night

The Burlington Fire Department said two adults are displaced.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people are displaced after a house fire in Burlington on Peele Street Friday night, according to firefighter officials.

The Burlington Fire Department said they got the call around 10:20 p.m, and crews got there in less than two minutes. When they arrived, they found light smoke conditions around the house. Firefighter crews said no one was inside the house during the fire, and no one was injured.

Burlington police and fire officials began investigating the source of the smoke and found small fires throughout the walls, crawlspace, and attic due to faulty wiring.

It took them about 40 minutes to contain the fire.

Investigators said the damages are approximately $40,000 to the home and $5,000 to the things inside.