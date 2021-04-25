x
Firefighters tackle fire at two-story south Charlotte home

Crews say everyone is okay, but damage dealt was estimated to be around $250,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire crews are fighting a fire that broke out at a home early Sunday morning.

The department tweeted about the scene around 6 a.m., saying the two-story home along Redfield Drive was being handled by crews at that time. However, the scene took a turn shortly before 7 a.m. when they reported the second floor collapsed, forcing firefighters to evacuate.

Charlotte Fire reports all occupants and firefighters are safe. Later in the day, investigators announced an unattended fire in a fire pit on the back porch of the house was to blame. Damage estimates were around $250,000

