Firefighters tackle fire at two-story south Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire crews are fighting a fire that broke out at a home early Sunday morning.
The department tweeted about the scene around 6 a.m., saying the two-story home along Redfield Drive was being handled by crews at that time. However, the scene took a turn shortly before 7 a.m. when they reported the second floor collapsed, forcing firefighters to evacuate.
Charlotte Fire reports all occupants and firefighters are safe. Later in the day, investigators announced an unattended fire in a fire pit on the back porch of the house was to blame. Damage estimates were around $250,000