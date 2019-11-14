A High Point Family was told it was safe to move into their new home, after an inspection by the Housing Authority.

The house caught fire a few days later. High Point Firefighters blamed faulty wiring.

The question is - who is responsible for making sure the home is safe to live in?

This home was inspected three times. Once by a private inspector when it was bought by its current owner, and twice by the Housing Authority.

High Point Fire Marshal Chris Weir said the chances of a home inspector finding something like that are pretty slim.

"This one instance was really kind of a fluke thing with the wires left in contact with combustible materials," Weir said.

He said inspectors usually check things like outlets and breaker panels, and they usually don't go into concealed areas.

Weir said this is a good reminder to always use a certified electrician for any kind of work you want done.

"Sometimes as our homes get older, things get used constantly and just for a peace of mind it won't hurt to have an electrician come in and inspect your home," Weir said.

