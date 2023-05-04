House fire in High Point in the early morning

Two dogs were found in the garage and were removed with no injuries.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Firefighters battled a house fire in High Point at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, High Point firefighters reported.

The fire department said no smoke or flames were showing from the house on the 800 block of New Hampshire Drive when they arrived. It wasn't until they opened a garage door that thick, black smoke began pouring out.

Firefighters reported they were able to contain the damage to the garage.

Two dogs were found in the garage but were safely removed with no injuries.

